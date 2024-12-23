Allu Arjun’s kids rushed to safety amid home attack

Hyderabad: On Sunday evening, actor Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home was vandalized by protesters demanding justice for a tragic stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere. Members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) damaged the actor’s property, broke pots, and burned his effigy. They demanded compensation for the family of a woman who lost her life in the chaos.

The tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 left a 35-year-old woman dead and her young son critically injured. Following the event, police filed cases against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. While Arjun was granted bail, the incident has sparked anger among some groups.

Allu Arjun’s kids (Arha & Ayaan) whisked away from the house after attacks today! pic.twitter.com/iu5N5UFZ3Q — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) December 22, 2024

During the attack, Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy and their children, Ayaan and Arha, were inside the house. A video showed the children being quickly escorted to safety, with a worried Arha captured on camera.

AA Is Not There In Home

Ayaan & Arha Went To Their GrandFather's Home



💔#StopCheapPoliticsOnALLUARJUN pic.twitter.com/aTu9qW7CJW — C/o.AlluArjun (@CareOfAlluArjun) December 22, 2024

Allu Arjun has not commented on the incident, but his father, producer Allu Aravind, spoke to the media. He condemned the attack, saying, “These actions should not be encouraged. Let the law take its course.”

The police arrested six people involved in the vandalism and increased security around the actor’s home. The protests have drawn mixed reactions, with many calling for better safety measures at large events.

This incident highlights the risks faced by public figures and the need for stricter planning during high-profile events. For Arjun and his family, it’s a challenging time to balance their safety and the growing demands for justice.