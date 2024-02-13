Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 fever in Pakistan, watch viral videos

Hyderabad: In a delightful turn of events, the love for Telugu cinema, specifically for Allu Arjun’s blockbuster “Pushpa,” has transcended borders, finding a passionate audience in Pakistan.

The Pushpa craze in Pakistan was vividly captured by a Telugu YouTuber, who ventured into the bustling streets of Karachi. Through his vlogs, he uncovered a profound love for Telugu cinema, with locals enthusiastically mimicking Allu Arjun’s iconic dialogues and singing popular tracks like “Sri Valli” from the movie. The scenes of Pakistanis joyously engaging with the film’s content, shared across social media platforms, have gone viral, further connecting Pushpa’s status as a cross-border cinematic sensation. Watch the viral video below.

No boundaries for his Craze & Reach @alluarjun craze in Pakistan 🙏pic.twitter.com/uyekL19Y1T — Allu Arjun TFC™ (@AlluArjunTFC) February 12, 2024

The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021 and became a hit blockbuster grossing over Rs 360 crore at the global box office. It also earned Allu Arjun his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

Moreover, the anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2 has reached sky-high heights, not just in India but among international audiences as well. Currently, the sequel is being filmed at Ramoji Film City, with a set piece named “Bhureddy Sidhappa Naidu’s” political office indicating the sequel’s ambitious scope.

As Pushpa 2 progresses through its production phases, the anticipation and craze for the sequel is huge. Fans across the world, including in Pakistan, eagerly await the next chapter in Pushpa Raj’s saga, fans, and trade expecting big box office openings and records. It will be released on August 15, 2024.