Here’s BIG update on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3: Rise, Rule and…

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is an upcoming sequel to Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. It will be released on August 15, 2024.

Speculations were rife that Pushpa 2 might not be released on the scheduled date. However, The Pushpa team quashed all the rumors and made it clear that the movie is releasing on per scheduled date only.

Pushpa 3 Details

The new talk that has surfaced on social media is the fact that Sukumar will be making Pushpa 3. It is going to be titled Pushpa: The Roar, which is after the first part called Pushpa: Rise, and the second titled Pushpa: Rule. The official announcement about Pushpa 3 is anticipated to come soon.

The official statement will be made whenever it is appropriate but the rumor out there has been said to strengthen on ‘Roar’. At this point, Sukumar and Bunny’s team is doing its utmost to ensure the release of ‘Pushpa 2’, as it was planned.

The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021 and became a hit blockbuster grossing over Rs.360 crore at the global box office. It also earned Allu Arjun his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

‘Pushpa 2’ has created quite a buzz among fans after its poster revealed a completely different avatar of Allu Arjun in which he was seen wearing a saree along with garlands made of lemon, flowers, etc. That poster also hinted at how this film would take the story much beyond local boundaries as we see Pushpa Raj becoming a global red sander smuggler.

Also Read 5 Hit movies rejected by Pushpa star Allu Arjun

As per the reports, Pushpa 2 film shooting has now begun in Japan and one of its main highlights will be the Jathara episode with Bunny’s fight scene while wearing a saree.