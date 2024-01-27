Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 release date changed? Check here

Hyderabad: Due to a delay from its initially scheduled release on April 5, the upcoming Tollywood film Devara is now considering new plans for its launch. In light of this, several medium-budget films are gearing up for a summer release. The Devara team is currently in search of a suitable new release date, and there are speculations that August 15 could be a potential option.

Speculations were rife that Allu Arjun’s upcoming Pushpa 2, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, might consider changing its release date to avoid a clash. Fans were left disappointed. But is it true?

Allu Arjun’s PR team has already clarified that nothing has changed with the release date of ‘Pushpa 2’ regardless of how much shoot is left. Taking to social media, the team asserted that Pushpa 2 will be released in theaters as scheduled on August 15th. Fans are so excited about the announcement.

Some inside reports mention that there are still six months left for the release of Pushpa 2, and out of these 180 days, they require 100 days left to complete the film, which is a certainty.

Speaking more about the film, Allu Arjun plays the lead actor and Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. It is being directed by Sukumar. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this film while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing it under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.