Allu Arjun’s speech at the event creates buzz, upsets mega fans

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, a name that has become a sensation. With the blockbuster Pushpa, he won fans across India. But, it’s no secret that there have been tensions between Allu Arjun and the Mega family. Now, this tension has gone beyond films and turned into personal attacks. Recent comments by Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun have sparked a fresh social media war.

Actor Rao Ramesh stars in the upcoming film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, the film is set to release on August 23. It is presented by Sukumar’s wife, Tabitha. A pre-release event took place in Hyderabad on August 21, with Allu Arjun and director Sukumar as chief guests. During this event, some of Allu Arjun’s comments became a talking point.

The Controversy

At the event, Allu Arjun passionately told his fans, “My dear fans, I love you… I love you. My fans are everything to me. People usually become fans of a hero, but I became a hero because of my fans.” He added that even though it’s been three years since his last movie, his fans’ love hasn’t faded, and he promised them there would be no more delays in his upcoming films.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was his statement, “Heroes are usually made because of their fans, but I became a hero for my fans.” In the past, Allu Arjun often said that Megastar Chiranjeevi was the reason he became an actor. Now, saying his fans are the main reason has caused a stir, especially among Mega fans who feel he’s ignoring Chiranjeevi’s role in his success.

Another statement, “If I like someone, I will go anywhere for my friends,” was seen as a subtle dig at the Mega Family and their supporters. This comes after Allu Arjun supported a YCP MLA during the recent Andhra Pradesh elections, which upset some of the Mega fans.

Na manasuki nachithe vasthe support chestha



ALPHA bhAAi @AlluArjun 🦁 pic.twitter.com/cfr2TBqUqZ — NikhiLᵐˢᵈⁱᵃⁿ🦁 (@BunnyNikhil214) August 21, 2024

Mega fans quickly expressed their disappointment on social media, feeling that Allu Arjun’s comments were aimed at recent remarks by Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu.

This has led to more discussions and debates among the fan groups, with some thinking that Allu Arjun is trying to show he doesn’t need the Mega Family’s support.