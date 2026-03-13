Hyderabad: The grand opening of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad has created a fresh debate on social media. The new multiplex, launched by the Allu family in Kokapet, was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. While many people praised the theatre’s advanced technology and premium screens, one section inside the multiplex became the main talking point.

The launch of @AlluCinemas begins today.



I would like to thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu for gracing the launch .

I extend my sincere thanks to Deputy Chief Minister @Bhatti_Mallu garu and Cinematography Minister @KomatireddyKVR garu for their gracious… pic.twitter.com/dIbgE4QVds — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 13, 2026

Why the Wall Became Controversial

Inside the theatre, a special “Wall of Fame” or “Wall of Greats” has been set up with photos of several well-known directors from Indian cinema. The display includes names such as S S Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Vetrimaaran, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Atlee.

The WALL OF GREATS at Allu Cinemas. pic.twitter.com/HbgAeEkyx2 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) March 12, 2026

Soon after videos of the wall surfaced online, many cinema fans began questioning the selection. A large number of social media users felt that several legendary filmmakers were left out, especially from Telugu cinema.

Atlee’s Inclusion Sparks Most Reactions

The biggest debate was around Atlee being featured among “legendary” directors. Some netizens argued that Atlee is still early in his career and does not yet have the body of work needed to be placed alongside filmmakers widely seen as all-time greats. A few also claimed that his inclusion may have drawn attention because Allu Arjun is currently working with him on an upcoming film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prashanth Neel, and Rishab Shetty were also discussed by users who felt newer filmmakers were given space while several senior directors were ignored.

Missing Names Upset Fans

Many fans pointed out the absence of iconic names such as Shankar, Ram Gopal Varma, Puri Jagannadh, K V Reddy, Jandhyala, Bapu, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, and Kodandarami Reddy. Some also mentioned directors like V V Vinayak, Krishna Vamsi, Boyapati Srinu, and Srinu Vaitla.

At the same time, reports said another wall in the multiplex features veterans like K Viswanath, Dasari Narayana Rao, K Raghavendra Rao, and K Balachander. Still, the criticism continued, with many saying that calling it a “Wall of Fame” naturally invites strong reactions.

Some people defended the Allu family, saying it is their theatre and their personal selection. Others said no list of directors can ever satisfy every movie fan. Even so, the debate has made the Wall of Fame one of the most discussed highlights of Allu Cinemas before it opens to audiences on March 19.