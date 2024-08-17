AlUla Skies Festival returns this Sept, promising unforgettable experiences

If you want to embark on a desert adventure, visit AlUla in Saudi Arabia, as the much-anticipated AlUla Skies Festival 2024, one of the brand’s flagship events, is all set to return for its third edition from September 26 to October 6.

The event, which blends natural beauty, historical significance, and celestial observation, is part of the broader AlUla Moments calendar.

Known for its innovative programming, the festival has established AlUla as a global destination where ancient heritage and modern experiences converge.

Photo: SPA

This year’s event, organized by AlUla Moments and presented by Saudia Airlines, will feature a variety of activities including hot air balloon rides and stargazing workshops, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The festival offers a variety of activities including drone shows, light displays, night walks, sky photography workshops, star dining, and wellness treatments for visitors.

AlUla Giant Swing and AlUla Stairway offer unique experiences, including a 45-meter suspended ladder and an 85-meter swing above the ground.

AlUla Helicopter Tours offer visitors the chance to fly above iconic landmarks like Elephant Rock, Maraya, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

Photo: SPA

The AlUla Skies Festival will also showcase AlUla’s potential as a leading astronomical tourism destination, highlighting the upcoming AlUla Manara Observatory.

The project will provide an immersive experience showcasing the night sky’s splendor and astronomy’s allure through a planetarium, which will be held for a limited time.