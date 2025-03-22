Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin take big decision

Mumbai: Television’s favorite couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, are making big move in their personal life. After five years of dating, the couple has finally decided to live together. They shared the happy news with fans and called it a “big decision” in their journey as a couple.

Finding the Perfect Home

Aly and Jasmin said it wasn’t easy finding their dream home. “We wanted a big house with separate rooms,” Aly said. Jasmin revealed that it took her six months just to find the right place. Now, she plans to spend another six months on the interiors to make it feel like home.

Aly admitted that moving in together was a big step for him. “I’ve never lived with anyone before,” he shared. Jasmin had been suggesting it for a while, and he finally agreed. They plan to move in by June and will celebrate Eid in Kashmir before that.

Jasmin also added with a laugh, “You will even get to see our fights now!”

They are moving into a spacious six-bedroom house, which they plan to turn into a four-bedroom setup that fits their lifestyle better.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love story

The couple first met during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. Their bond grew stronger in Bigg Boss 14, where fans saw their friendship turn into love. Since then, they’ve become one of the most loved celeb couples on Indian television.

The duo is already a fan favorite on Instagram. Their cute photos, funny videos, and playful comments always get tons of love from fans. The news about them moving in together has gone viral, with fans pouring in wishes and excitement.

As of now, the couple is not thinking about marriage. “We haven’t planned anything yet,” Jasmin said. Aly is currently doing web series, while Jasmin is shining in Punjabi films.