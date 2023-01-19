Aly Goni enjoys Arab food at Spice 6, Hyderabad [Photos]

Hyderabad, known for its famous biryani, has another delicacy that has been making waves in the city’s food scene — Arabian Mandi. Made with a unique blend of spices and tender meats, the dish has won over the hearts and taste buds of many.

In the past few years, Arabian cuisine, especially Mandi, has become a popular choice among celebrities. Many famous personalities have been spotted indulging in this delicious dish, further increasing its popularity among food enthusiasts. Aly Goni is the latest celeb to join the list.

The popular TV actor was spotted at Spice 6, a popular Middle Eastern restaurant in Hyderabad, enjoying a delicious meal of mandi, meter kebab and more. The actor decided to treat himself with Arab dishes after watching India Vs New Zealand match in the city on Wednesday.

He shared several snaps of the lip-smacking food on his Instagram stories. Have a look below.

In past, we have other tinsel town stars like Munawar Faruqui, Sana Khan, Johnny Lever’s family, Gauahar Khan and many more celebrities binging on Arabian food in Hyderabad.