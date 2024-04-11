Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin share cute Eid family pics in Kashmir

Mumbai: The Eid celebrations in Kashmir were made special with some family photos of Aly Goni and his partner Jasmin Bhasin, who is a talented actress and television heartthrob.

Aly, a famous actor from ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Bigg Boss 14‘, had a family celebration during Eid at their snug dwelling. The bright pictures were able to portray that feeling of affection and unity. Aly seemed very happy in the company of those whom he had embraced while being all decked up for the occasion!

Jasmin Bhasin Joins the Festivities

The celebration would not have been complete without Jasmin Bhasin, the actress who stole the show in Dil Se Dil Tak and Bigg Boss 14. She looked stunning and dressed in white; her cute smile made it even better. They posed together for some pictures that they will always remember because of the chemistry between them.

Check out the pictures:

Besides showing Aly’s relatives, the pictures also revealed some aspects of their private affairs. Aly’s family unity was evident as Jasmin fitted so well among them. The comment section was filled with kind words from friends and fans who showed love to the newlyweds and their touching party.

A Love Story That Captivated Audiences:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s love story began on the sets of Bigg Boss 14. Aly, known for his candidness, confessed his feelings for Jasmin during a task, and their chemistry blossomed. The couple’s journey continued on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’, where they faced adrenaline-pumping challenges together. Their real-life romance has been nothing short of a fairy tale.