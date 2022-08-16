Aly Goni: On TV, you just get lost

Mumbai: Aly Goni says that OTT has given him a chance to work as well as take out time for his family and he is enjoying working in the medium. He also talked about how the small screen takes up a lot of time.

“The only difference I think is that shows on OTT don’t drag. They get over in like 2 or 3 months and you get time to be around your close ones, which is very important, I feel. And I realised this after Covid,” he says. He adds that this is not the case on TV.

“On TV, you just get lost. I remember when I was doing TV, I couldn’t attend any of my cousins’ weddings. I couldn’t attend or celebrate any occasion. I think OTT is good because you will get time to do other things as well. And I think spending time with your family is a big thing, once you miss it, you have missed out and that time won’t come back again,” he says.

He elaborates saying that one should know how to strike a balance between personal and professional life.

“I want to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. I don’t want one to suffer at the cost of another. TV pace is fast and TRP driven mindset is there too. In TV you work many hours non-stop but in OTT in a day you shoot limited scenes.”