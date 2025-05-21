Aly Goni’s comment on GF Jasmin Bhasin sparks controversy

Mumbai: Television’s most adored couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, are often in the limelight for their cute pictures, love story, and life updates. However, this time, the much-loved duo has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Aly’s recent comment about Jasmin on social media hasn’t gone down well with netizens, sparking major backlash online.

On Tuesday night, Aly took to his Instagram stories and shared an old picture of Jasmin, where she is seen wearing a white crop top and low-waist jeans. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Kya Jasmin chapri hai?” with a laughing emoji and added a poll asking followers to vote “Yes” or “No”.

While it seemed to be an inside joke between the couple, especially since Jasmin later shared a similar lighthearted post about Aly, fans and social media users weren’t amused. Many called out the actor for “disrespecting” his partner publicly.

One Reddit user posted a screenshot of Aly’s story and wrote, “How can someone post stories of their girlfriend like this? He thinks it’s funny but it’s absolutely not. I’d be embarrassed if my guy did this.”

Comments poured in with users slamming Aly. “He is so disrespectful,” one wrote. Another called it “second-hand embarrassment”, while others labeled it a “red flag” and “demeaning”.

Neither Jasmin nor Aly have reacted to this controversy yet.

Aly and Jasmin, who realised their love for each other during their stint on Bigg Boss, were close friends for three years before they started dating. Since the show, their bond has only grown stronger — from romantic getaways to attending family functions together, their journey has melted hearts. The couple recently took the next big step in their relationship and moved in together into a new home.

On the work front, Aly is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2 on Colors TV, where Jasmin also made a special appearance in one of the episodes.