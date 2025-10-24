Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the drama quotient high inside the house. With constant twists, turns, and surprises, the show is getting spicier by the day. Currently, all eyes are on the upcoming elimination round, as four contestants Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama are facing the eviction axe this week.

While there’s already much buzz surrounding who might walk out next, another major update has caught everyone’s attention and it’s about none other than Amaal Mallik.

Is Amaal Mallik walking out of Bigg Boss 19?

Rumours are rife that Amaal might take a temporary exit from the show due to health issues. Though nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers yet, buzz suggests that the music composer may be away from the house for a few days or even a week. The exact timeline of his exit remains uncertain.

Adding to the suspense, sources hint that after this week’s elimination, one of the strongest contestants could face a shocking eviction, only to move into a secret room. Interestingly, Amaal might join this contestant next week, setting the stage for another unexpected twist.

What’s next in store for the audience? Well, as always, Bigg Boss 19 promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the latest updates and inside scoops from the Bigg Boss house!