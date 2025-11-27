Hyderabad: The Akkineni household has been glowing with celebration ever since 2024 brought back-to-back wedding joy into the family. Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s engagement in August, followed by their December wedding. Soon after, the happiness doubled as Akhil Akkineni married his longtime girlfriend, Zainab Ravdjee, in a beautiful ceremony rooted in Telugu traditions, despite being an interfaith wedding.

The family not only embraced Zainab with love, but also celebrated her culture and identity with respect. And now, Amala Akkineni has opened her heart about her daughters-in-law, expressing how they’ve brought warmth and new sensibilities into their home.

In a conversation with NTV, Amala shared how both Sobhita and Zainab have added joy and affection to the family. Speaking about Zainab, she said: “Zainab is a very warm human being. She’s very accomplished in her field. There’s so much love and joy in the house, it’s heartwarming. We are blessed to have lovely daughters. Zainab also brought a new sensibility and sensitivity towards Islam. She helped us understand how to make it comfortable for her to live in a Hindu home.”

Akhil and Zainab

Amala recalled how she herself was welcomed with open arms by Nagarjuna’s mother, Annapurna, who lovingly taught her Telugu after her marriage. Smiling at the idea that she is now “atta garu” to her sons’ wives, Amala said she deeply enjoys bonding with them.

About Sobhita Dhulipala, she couldn’t hold back her admiration: “It’s so wonderful. I have two lovely daughters-in-law. Of course, Sobhita is such a talented and independent, such a lovely young person. We have great admiration for her. She’s such an affectionate young lady. I really enjoy spending time with her.”

The actress also shared how diverse spiritual influences have shaped the Akkineni family. With a mother who embraced Sufism, a Hindu father, and in-laws rooted in humanity and art, Amala herself follows Buddhism today. The family’s strength, she says, lies in mutual respect, love, and the freedom to follow one’s beliefs.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya’s relationship with Sobhita gradually bloomed after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, leading to their engagement in 2024 and a wedding steeped in warmth. Akhil, too, found his lifelong partner in Zainab after a second chance at love, marrying her in June 2025.