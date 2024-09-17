Amanatullah Khan moves Delhi HC challenging his arrest by ED

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has petitioned the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Waqf Board scam.

Last week, a court here sent Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till September 23 after the ED said that his judicial custody was necessary to prevent him from influencing witnesses or hampering the ongoing probe.

Before this, Amanatullah Khan, the primary accused in the alleged scam, remained in seven-day ED custody which ended on September 9.

Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 following a raid at his residence. The raid was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with Delhi Police and CRPF personnel providing security.

Amanatullah Khan was previously arrested in April by the ED in connection with the same case but was granted bail by the Delhi Rouse Avenue court.

The ED’s complaint against Khan centres on allegations of illegal staff recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board and the subsequent misuse of funds to purchase properties under the names of his associates.

The case dates back to November 2016 when a complaint was filed against Khan, who was the then Chairman of the Waqf Board. The complaint accused him of making illegal appointments to various approved and non-approved positions within the Board.

Following a CBI investigation, it was revealed that Khan had deliberately ignored the rules to appoint his close associates. The CBI registered a case, which was later taken up by the ED for money laundering investigations.