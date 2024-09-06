Delhi court extends Amanatullah Khan’s ED custody by 3 days

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the ED custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan by three days in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

The court order came after the Enforcement Directorate sought to extend the AAP MLA’s custody by 10 days for interrogation. On Tuesday, the same court had remanded Amanatullah Khan to four-day ED custody which ended on Friday.

The ED informed the court on Friday that Amanatullah Khan is the primary accused in the ongoing investigation, while the co-accused in the case is already in custody.

The investigation has so far revealed crucial evidence, including a diary and witness statements, the agency said.

The ED also said that there are six FIRs against the AAP MLA, four related to the Waqf Board case and two concerning the Arms Act .

The court queried the ED’s approach, asking whether continued interrogation would address the issue of Khan’s alleged evasiveness. The ED replied that despite the possibility of evasion, it is their duty to pursue a thorough probe.

The court then said that extensive interrogation has already been conducted, while the ED maintained that further questioning is necessary to reach a logical conclusion in the case, given the limited 15-day timeframe for completing the investigation.

Khan’s lawyer opposed the need for extended custody, claiming that his name does not appear on any plot and there is no direct evidence linking him to the allegations.

The lawyer also highlighted that Khan was previously interrogated for 13 hours on April 18, as he questioned the necessity of readdressing the same issues.

Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the ED on Monday afternoon following a raid at his residence.

The arrest came in connection with money laundering charges linked to alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

The raid was carried out under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with Delhi Police and CRPF personnel providing security.