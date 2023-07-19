Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pony-pitthu and palanquins

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pony-pitthu and palanquins
Amarnath: Palanquin carriers take rest during after day’s work during Amarnath Yatra 2023, at Panchtarni near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, J & K, Friday, July 14, 2023. Ponies, porters and palanquins play an important role in making the ‘Yatra’ smooth and comfortable for pilgrims, specially for elder people. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

