Amarnath Yatra: 28,534 perform ‘darshan’ in two days

Officials said that 28,534 devotees had ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine during the last two days.

Jammu: Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims wait to register for the annual Amarnath Yatra at Saraswati Dham Railway Station, in Jammu, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_30_2024_000110B)

Jammu: Another batch of 6,461 Yatris left for Kashmir from here on Monday while 28,534 pilgrims performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra during the last two days.

“Another batch of 6,461 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu today in two escorted convoys for the Valley. Of these, 2321 left in a convoy of 118 vehicles for the north Kashmir Baltal base camp at 3.15 a.m. today. Another escorted convoy of 147 vehicles carried 4,140 Yatris at 4.10 a.m. to the south Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base,” officials said.

Yatris take either the 48 km long traditional Pahalgam-cave shrine route or the shorter 14 km long Baltal-cave shrine route to perform the Yatra. Those using the Pahalgam route take four days to reach the cave shrine while those taking the Baltal route reach back to the base camp the same day after having ‘darshan’.

The cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. Extensive arrangements for security have been made this year all along the nearly 300 km long Jammu-Srinagar highway, at the twin Yatra routes, two base camps and the cave shrine to ensure a smooth, incident-free Yatra.

Over 124 ‘langars’ (community kitchens) have been set up along both the routes and also at the transit camps and the cave shrine. Over 7,000 ‘Sevadars’ (volunteers) are serving the Yatris during this year’s Yatra. To manage the rush of the Yatris, the Railways have decided to add additional trains from July 3. Helicopter services are also available for the Yatris on both routes.

