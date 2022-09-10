Amazon acquires Cloostermans to bolster its robotics operations

San Francisco: Amazon on Friday announced to acquire Belgium-based Cloostermans, that designs and manufactures mechatronics solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

With the acquisition of Cloostermans, Amazon said it will continue to invest in customized state-of-the-art technology to drive innovation in its workplace and improve the employee experience.

Cloostermans developed technology that is being used in Amazon operations to help move and stack heavy palettes and totes or package products together for customer delivery.

Amazon began working with Cloostermans in 2019.

“As we continue to broaden and accelerate the robotics and technology we design, engineer and deploy across our operations, we look forward to welcoming Cloostermans to Amazon and are excited to see what we can build together,” said Ian Simpson, vice president of Global Robotics at Amazon.

Cloostermans’s team of approximately 200 employees will be joining Amazon Global Robotics’ growing presence in Europe.

“Amazon has raised the bar for how supply chain technologies can benefit employees and customers, and we’re looking forward to be part of the next chapter of this innovation,” said Frederik Berckmoes-Joos, CEO of Cloostermans.

Since Amazon began introducing robotics into its facilities in 2012, it have deployed more than 520,000 robotic drive units worldwide while also creating over a million new jobs.

“Automation has led to new roles at our facilities, including jobs such as robotics and mechatronics maintenance technicians as well as flow control specialists,” said Amazon.

“To support career development, we have introduced apprenticeship programs that offer our employees paid training and on-the-job learning that leads to certification, technical skills, and an opportunity for rewarding work,” it added.