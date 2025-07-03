Amazon launches ‘bazaar’ – budget trend hub for UAE shoppers

Dubai: In a move aimed at redefining value-driven online shopping, Amazon United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched bazaar — a dedicated new space within its mobile app that offers customers stylish, low-cost products across fashion, home and lifestyle categories.

Soft-launched in beta for select users, bazaar functions as a standalone experience inside the amazon.ae app, with its own search, cart and checkout. What sets it apart is its playful, intuitive design and strong focus on affordability — most items are priced under Dirham 25, with some starting as low as Dh 4.

Stefano Martinelli, vice president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, described the launch as a fresh chapter in the company’s local offering. “With bazaar, we wanted to create a space that’s not just affordable, but fun and effortless to browse. Whether it’s fashion, décor or daily essentials, shoppers will find options that suit both their style and budget — all while enjoying the dependable Amazon experience.”

Saving more by shopping more

In addition to attractive pricing, customers benefit from added savings on larger purchases — 5 percent off orders above Dh 150, and 10 percent off those over 300. To celebrate the launch, a 25 percent discount is available on all bazaar purchases during the first month. Terms and conditions apply.

What makes bazaar stand out?

Curated choice: Trend-led selections across clothing, décor, lifestyle items and more — all tailored for budget-conscious shoppers.

Easy navigation: A colourful, responsive layout designed for effortless browsing and checkout.

Informed decisions: Product reviews and ratings help customers choose with confidence.

Hassle-free returns: Most items are eligible for free return within 15 days.

Delivery perks: Free shipping on orders over 90 dirhams, with delivery typically within 6 to 12 days.

Currently being rolled out in phases, bazaar will soon be available to all customers across the UAE. Shoppers can access it by tapping the bazaar icon in the app menu or by searching “bazaar” on the amazon.ae app. It’s also accessible via mobile browser.