Amazon selects Hyderabad for permanent AWS Builder Loft

Hyderabad: Cementing its position as a top-tier international hub for technology and startups, Hyderabad has been selected to house a permanent Amazon Web Services (AWS) Builder Loft.

The lofts are physical spaces accessible to startup entrepreneurs, developers, and others interested in learning about AWS, and the first one was launched in San Francisco in July 2025.

“We realised the need of permanent community space gives students and developers a place to learn, connect, and contribute through hands-on experiences, community-led sharing, and technical collaboration,” an AWS blog read.

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The blog announced plans to introduce the Builder Lofts in Berlin and São Paulo as well. Including Hyderabad, these will serve as permanent community spaces to offer free workshops, networking events, pitch nights, content creation spaces, collaboration/co-working areas, and event hosting for developers, students, or tech professionals who want to walk through the doors.

The Hyderabad Builder Loft will give developers in India a space to upskill on artificial intelligence (AI), explore cloud-native architecture, and connect with others building the next generation of applications.

According to the blog, San Francisco’s Builder Loft usually hosts four to eight community events weekly, with the spaces designed to be flexible.

Previously, AWS ran temporary learning spaces, like AWS Pop-up Lofts and Gen AI Lofts across the world. The new model is built as a permanent venue designed by local developer groups, AWS Student Builder Groups, AWS User Groups, and independent community organisers. All parties involved will be able to ask permission to use the space for meetups without paying.