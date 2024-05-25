Ambani’s shower ‘Choti Bahu’ with love: a 640 crore villa in Dubai

Mumbai: In a display of opulence befitting the Ambani legacy, Nita Ambani has set a new benchmark in wedding gifting. The soon-to-be ‘choti bahu’ of the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant, has been bestowed with a gift that is the stuff of fairytales—a sprawling villa in Dubai worth a staggering Rs. 640 crores.

A Home That Rivals Palaces

The villa, a luxurious abode located in the plush environs of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, is not just a residence but a statement of grandeur. Purchased by Mukesh Ambani, the villa is one of the most expensive residential properties in the vibrant city. With its 70-meter private beach, the villa promises a serene escape from the world, offering exclusivity and privacy that only a few can dream of.

(Image source: Belleview Real Estate)

Inside the Villa: Opulence Redefined

The interior of the villa is a testament to the finest things in life. Adorned with exclusive artwork and Italian marble, it exudes a sense of luxury that is both understated and overwhelming. The villa boasts 10 sumptuous bedrooms, each a sanctuary of comfort and elegance. The highlight, however, is the modern bedroom with its stunning interiors and an in-built pool that adds to the villa’s allure.

This gift is not just about the tangible aspects of luxury; it’s a celebration of the union between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It symbolizes the blessings and high hopes that Nita and Mukesh Ambani have for the young couple as they embark on their journey together.

As Radhika Merchant steps into the Ambani family, this grand gesture by Nita Ambani is a testament to the family’s ethos of living life king-size. The villa is more than just a wedding gift; it’s a legacy that Radhika and Anant will cherish as they build their lives together, surrounded by the love and grandeur that only the Ambani name can offer.