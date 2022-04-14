Ambedkar Jayanti: MLC Kavitha reminisces successful protest 10 years ago

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Thursday took to Twitter to share images from 2012 when she led a protest in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly for the installation of a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the premises.

She shared pictures of herself at the protest, along with news clippings which show her being arrested at the event.

This day 10 years ago, we led a successful protest for installation of #BabasahebAmbedkar Statue in United Andhra Pradesh Assembly.#MajorThrowback pic.twitter.com/yeWZ2VCQpY — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) April 13, 2022

The MLC, who is the president of Telangana Jagruti, an organisation that promotes indigenous art and culture in the state, took up an issue with the AP government in 2012 demanding that statues of Telangana leaders be installed in various places of the state.

She demanded that Ambedkar’s statue be installed next to the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the assembly premises, along with statues of other Telangana leaders like Komaram Bheem at Tank Bund.

A bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was formally installed on the Assembly premises in 2014 after the formation of Telangana state.

Ten years ago, she warned that pro-Telangana activists would halt the re-installation of statues that were damaged during Million March in 2011, at Tank Bund. She said that large-scale protests would be held across the region if the demands for installation of Ambedkar statue in assembly and Telangana leaders’ statues at Tank Bund were not met.