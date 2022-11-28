Amber Lake in Hyderabad has turned into a dump site

Hyderabad: Locals are angry over the authorities’ indifference towards Amber lake in Nizampet. It is said that the pond is completely full of green hyacinth and the authorities are not paying any attention. Garbage was dumped in the pond itself, which turned into sewage.

Due to the confusion about whether this lake comes under the jurisdiction of GHMC or Nizampet Civil Supplies, the water body lies neglected. Locals have tried to take this issue to the attention of the authorities on the Twitter platform.

Twitter user, Brahmaiah Tallam, requested the government to visit Amber lake and pointed out how the lake is becoming worst day by day. He also criticized the state government for failing to protect the lakes.

The Concerned Officers have been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest.

@Dc21Ghmc @ZC_SLP — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) November 27, 2022

Locals point out that mosquitoes, pigs and stray dogs are now in the vicinity of this lake, which was once home to various species of birds. Previously spread over 200 acres, half of it has been encroached by the lake. As a result, the surroundings have turned into garbage dumps. Due to the discharge of sewage into the water, its colour is turning green.

While speaking to Siasat.com, activist Sai Teja said that as nearby businesses are processing meat and dumping waste into the lake, people are unable to open their doors in the evenings. He claimed that he was unsure of who to complain to and that the lake would not fall under the purview of the GHMC officials if he did so.

The Nizampet municipal personnel responded in a similar manner.

