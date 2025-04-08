Amberpet rally, MLC pick: Raja Singh vs old guard in Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Cracks seem to have developed in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit due to Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s open criticism of the state leadership. Senior leaders, including state president G Kishan Reddy, are reportedly unhappy with Singh’s behaviour, especially due to his open rebellion against party decisions.

The issue, according to BJP leaders, is that Raja Singh has problems with the old guard in the Telangana unit.

When asked if the BJP’s central leadership has taken note of the issue, a senior BJP leader from Hyderabad told Siasat.com that action will be taken by the BJP’s national disciplinary committee only if a formal complaint is lodged against Raja Singh.

“People are definitely unhappy, and are concerned with his loose talk. We are not very happy with him. Kishan Reddy is also definitely unhappy with him,” said the senior BJP leader from Hyderabad. He added that Raja Singh has had issues with the Telangana unit’s leadership over decisions like the appointment of the Golconda constituency in-charge, among other things.

“He wants his own men to be appointed in places. What can we do? He has issues with Kishan Reddy, and will later have a problem with me also. There was another procession in Amberpet, as usual. He thought that Kishan Reddy was making an issue. But is Ram Navami his patent?” questioned the BJP leader. He added that as of now no formal complaint has been given against Raja Singh.

It may be recalled that in 2022, Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP’s central leadership after he made comments against Prophet Muhammad in response to comedian Munawar Faruqui being allowed to host a show in Hyderabad. It led to an almost riot-like situation, after which he was arrested and eventually released on bail by the Telangana High Court.

His suspension was also rescinded at the last moment before the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. Another BJP leader Siasat.com spoke to, however, brushed aside the notion that Raja Singh was in any kind of trouble.

“Raja Singh is not unhappy with anyone except the old guard. He is a three-time MLA. Certain office bearers take care of things like the mics at meetings. They don’t get along well with him. He is an independent man who does not need anything else. The party also has not done much for him, so he will have that feeling,” said another senior BJP leader, who also did not want to be named.

The Goshamahal MLA also censured the state leadership for its choice of Gautam Rao as its candidate for the upcoming MLC elections earlier this month. The ruling Congress and main opposition BRS have decided to keep away from the election, making it a direct contest between the BJP and the AIMIM.