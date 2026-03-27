Ambulance services stay afloat amid Hyderabad fuel pump rush

Hyderabad: While restaurants and the transport sector continue to reel under the ongoing fuel pump rush, ambulance services in the city have largely managed to keep their wheels turning and their sirens wailing.

Being classified as an essential service has its privileges. Ambulances are being given priority at fuel stations across the city, even as long queues of motorists were formed. Several private hospitals have gone a step further, setting up dedicated fuel pumps on their premises to keep their fleets running without interruption.

Osmania General Hospital: Business as usual

Dr Rakesh Sahay, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital (OGH), said the crisis has had no real impact on the hospital’s operations. “We have four ambulances at OGH, which are primarily used to transport patients referred to TB Hospital or the Institute of Mental Health,” he told Siasat.com.

The bulk of patients arriving at OGH, he added, are ferried by 108 emergency service ambulances.

108 services: A strategic tie-up that helped

T Srinivas, programme manager at 108 Emergency Services, said the fleet of 34 ambulances currently operational in Hyderabad has not taken a hit. “We have a tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation, which is taking care of our fuel needs. Even at other pumps, our ambulances are being prioritised, though there’s a short wait of a few minutes,” he said.

Corporate hospitals have a backup plan

Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills said its eight-ambulance fleet is running smoothly, thanks to a dedicated petrol pump on the premises. “There is no shortage of fuel for our ambulances,” a hospital official said.

Yashoda Hospital, which runs five ambulances across each of its four branches, said a tie-up with Hindustan Petroleum has ensured a steady supply. “Our fuel requirements are being met regularly,” an official said.

Shankar Reddy of Red Ambulance Services, which operates for AIG Hospital, said refuelling has been happening without major disruption. “There is a waiting time of 10 to 15 minutes, but the ambulances are being refuelled properly. This issue, as of now, seems limited to Hyderabad,” he told Siasat.com.

KIMS denies any shortage

Officials at KIMS Hospital were categorical in dismissing any talk of a fuel crunch affecting their services. “There is no fuel shortage for us. Our ambulances are getting fuel at the pumps and are operating as usual,” a hospital official said.

In short, while the city’s fuel woes have made daily life harder for most, the one sector that cannot afford to stop – emergency healthcare – has, for now, found ways to keep moving.