Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Being a Hyderabadi, watching biryani making, marfa beats, Dakhni slang and the flavour of the Old City come alive on the big screen was a delight for me. There are films that use a city merely as a backdrop, and then there are films that make the city feel like a character. Ameer Log belongs to the latter category. While the film is essentially about the friendship, struggles and growing-up journey of three youngsters, it is Hyderabad and its food, language, humour and people that quietly becomes its soul.

And if there is one character that almost steals the film from everyone else, it is undoubtedly the legendary Hyderabadi Biryani.

Ameer Log Review: What is it about?

Set in the Old City and Golconda areas of Hyderabad, Ameer Log Directed by Soma Ramana Reddy follows three childhood friends Srinu (Hari Munnangi), Mallesh (Sasidhar Kocharlakota) and Rafiq (Manoj Aavula) who spend most of their time roaming around the basti, playing cricket, getting into petty fights and worrying little about what the future holds.

Their carefree lives begin to change when they are pushed towards finding work. Srinu becomes an office boy at a software company, Rafiq joins a mechanic shop, while Mallesh starts working as a cab driver.

A cricket match between the basti boys and the software employees eventually changes everything. After losing a bet, the youngsters are asked to arrange a biryani feast instead of paying the money. Chacha (played by Vishwender Reddy), an elderly man they are extremely fond of, prepares the biryani, and what follows gives birth to Kiraak Biryani, a business venture that changes the lives of the three friends.

But the film isn’t really about a biryani business. At its heart, Ameer Log is about friendship, responsibility, ambition, staying true to one’s roots and understanding the value of the people who have always been there for you.

What we liked in Ameer Log?

The biggest strength of Ameer Log is its authenticity. There is no attempt to make the Old City look glamorous or artificially cinematic. The film embraces its surroundings, its people and its language exactly as they are.

Pure Telangana Telugu and Dakhni slang gives the film a wonderfully lived-in quality. The conversations between the characters feel natural, and much of the humour comes simply from the way these people speak and behave. One of the things that I liked about Ameer Log was how beautifully it captured Hyderabad’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, the harmonious coexistence of different cultures, traditions and communities.

The friendship between Srinu, Mallesh and Rafiq is another major plus. Their chemistry feels effortless rather than manufactured, and their banter, arguments and affection make their relationship believable. The film does not need elaborate action sequences, VFX or a complicated plot to keep things moving. It instead relies on everyday emotions and relationships.

And yes, the biryani deserves a special mention. Watching the preparation of Hyderabad’s favourite dish on the big screen is enough to make you hungry, but the film also uses biryani as more than just a visual treat. It becomes a symbol of identity, home, hard work and the emotion attached to food.

The emotional core

One of the things I genuinely loved about Ameer Log is the way it touches upon an issue that many families are quietly experiencing today – children moving abroad for better careers and new lives, while their parents remain behind waiting for them to come home.

The film’s emotional track involving Chacha is particularly effective. His son is away in Dubai, busy with his own life, while Chacha continues to wait for even a small moment of togetherness. The three youngsters gradually fill the space left by his family. Their relationship with him from playing carrom, spending time together, sharing food and simply being around him becomes one of the most beautiful aspects of the film.

The film subtly reminds us that life can get so busy that we forget the people waiting for us. And sometimes, by the time we realise their importance, it can be too late.

That message gives Ameer Log an emotional weight that goes beyond its otherwise light-hearted narrative. It is essentially saying, don’t wait for regret to teach you the value of your parents. Keep them close for as long as you can.

Where does Ameer Log falter?

The film isn’t without its flaws. The first half feels slightly stretched, particularly before the biryani business enters the picture. For quite some time, I found myself wondering where exactly the story was heading and what the film ultimately wanted to say.

The pace picks up considerably once the cricket match and biryani track take centre stage. The second half is more interesting and engaging, with the friendship, business conflict and emotional portions giving the narrative more purpose.

However, even there, some portions could have been tighter. At 2 hours and 20 minutes, the film could have benefited from a crisper screenplay and sharper editing, particularly in the second half. Some of the dramatic developments also feel predictable, and the climax could have been handled with a little more impact instead of being wrapped up rather quickly.

The biryani business track, too, becomes somewhat predictable once commercial interests begin interfering with the authenticity of the food. But the emotional foundation keeps the film afloat.

Performances

The performances are easily among the film’s biggest strengths.

Hari Munnangi as Srinu, Manoj Aavula as Rafiq and Sasidhar Kocharlakota as Mallesh bring a refreshing naturalism to their roles. Despite being relatively new faces, the three actors genuinely live their characters and share an easy chemistry. Hari particularly stands out as Srinu, carrying several of the film’s emotional and lighter moments with ease.

Veda Jalandhar makes an impression as Geetha. Her role may not have the same screen time as the three leads, but she plays an important part in pushing them towards a better life and brings confidence and warmth to the character.

Vishwender Reddy Kommidi as Chacha delivers perhaps the most emotionally affecting performance in the film. His character’s loneliness, warmth and affection towards the youngsters are portrayed with considerable sincerity.

Ultimately, the natural performances work because director Ramana Reddy Soma allows the actors to inhabit their characters instead of making them look overly performed.

Music and technical aspects

Technically, Ameer Log keeps things simple, much like its story. Smaran Sai’s music complements the world of the film beautifully, particularly with its combination of marfa and dappu beats, hip-hop and folk influences. The music captures the energy of the Old City, with Awwal Daawath standing out as one of the more enjoyable tracks.

The cinematography also maintains the film’s raw and uncomplicated visual language without unnecessarily glamourising the surroundings. The editing, however, could have been tighter. A few scenes, especially in the second half, could have been trimmed to make the film more crisp and improve its overall pace.

Final verdict

Ameer Log is not trying to be a grand commercial entertainer, and perhaps that is its biggest charm. It is a simple, light-hearted and emotional film about three friends, a city they call home, a plate of biryani and the people who become family along the way. Its first half could have been tighter and the screenplay has a few noticeable gaps, but the film finds its rhythm once the biryani business takes off.

As a Hyderabadi, seeing the city’s language, food, humour and culture celebrated so naturally on the big screen is a special experience. Overall, Ameer Log is a good one-time theatrical watch, especially if you love Hyderabad, biryani, heartfelt friendships and simple stories that leave you with something to think about.



