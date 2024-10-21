Amer Ali Khan emphasizes legal awareness for future doctors at award ceremony.

Hyderabad: In a grand award ceremony organized by The Siasat Daily and MS Educational Academy, over 810 Muslim students who secured admission to MBBS programs through NEET 2024 were recognized for their achievements. The event celebrated students who gained entry into both government and private minority and non-minority medical colleges under Category A of Convener quota.

The ceremony saw speeches from prominent figures, including Member of Legislative Council Amer Ali Khan, MS Educational Society Director Mohammad Muazzam Hussain, and Academic Director Ghosuddin. Education and career guidance expert M.A. Hameed organized the ceremony.

Amer Ali Khan further congratulated the students and their families, stressing that medicine is a noble profession focused on serving humanity. “A doctor’s success is not measured by wealth but by the impact they have on people’s lives. Fame follows those who prioritize patient care,” he added, citing cardiologist Dr. Sudhir Naik as an example of a doctor who gained respect through service rather than financial gain.

He also highlighted the importance of legal awareness for medical professionals, as litigation against hospitals is becoming increasingly common. “Doctors must understand the legal aspects of their profession. In countries like the US, lawsuits are prevalent, and it won’t be long before India follows suit. Being legally informed will protect your integrity and career,” Khan said.

Khan further addressed the decreasing trend of Muslims securing government jobs and encouraged students to consider civil service exams like the UPSC, alongside their medical or engineering studies. He pointed out that Telangana’s T-Hub initiative offers opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, and urged students to explore this path for career growth.

Muhammad Muazzam Hussain praised the shift in educational trends among Muslim students, noting that over 10 percent of Muslim students secured seats in government medical colleges this year. He further highlighted that the percentage of success of girls used to be high, but this time boys have also achieved success in the ratio of 1/3 and it is hoped that it will be equal in the coming years. He acknowledged the vital role of The Siasat Daily and MS Educational Academy in facilitating these achievements, with the academy aiming to produce 10,000 doctors by 2036.

Academic Director Ghosuddin, in his speech, advised the students to use their success to uplift their community. “Our development should not be individual but collective. By including the community in our progress, we can close the educational gap faster,” he said. He also urged students to make service to humanity and accountability in the hereafter their guiding principles.

M.A. Hameed concluded the ceremony with heartfelt congratulations to all the students, who were encouraged to strive for even greater success while keeping their community and professional responsibilities in mind.