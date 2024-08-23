American influencer jailed for 3 months for assaulting Dubai police

A 24-year-old American social media influencer and his brother have been sentenced to three months in jail in Dubai for allegedly assaulting police officers while intoxicated, officials told AFP on Thursday, August 22.

The prominent influencer Joseph Lopez is an Air Force veteran and Mister USA contender.

He and his brother Joshua were reportedly arrested for “assaulting Dubai Police officers, resisting arrest and damaging public property” during a night out in the city, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

According to the official statement, Joseph and Joshua were fined Dh5,244 ($1,4280) and sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation for injuring officers and damaging a police vehicle while trying to flee.

Joseph Lopez has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and holds the title of Mister Louisiana. He is scheduled to compete at Minster USA 2024, an upcoming event in November. The arrest can spoil his chances of attending the pageant.