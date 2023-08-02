American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, two arrested

Swinging into action, the police took into custody the two men -- Nikhil and Jayan -- from the locality and recorded their arrest.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 12:15 pm IST
The incident occurred on Monday, July August 2, when the 44-year-old American woman was sitting at a beach near Kollam. (Photo: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram:  An American woman, who was staying at an ashram, was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, said officials on Wednesday, adding that the two have been arrested.

BookMyMBBS

The incident occurred on Monday, July August 2, when the 44-year-old American woman was sitting at a beach near Kollam.

Two men approached her and offered a cigarette, which she declined. The two struck up a friendship with her and showed her a bottle of liquor. Then she was taken to a house where they offered her drinks following which she went into a slumber.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rajasthan: Staffer of Congress MLA accused of raping woman after promising her job

Later she realized that she had been assaulted and informed the ashram authorities who reported the matter to the local police.

Swinging into action, the police took into custody the two men — Nikhil and Jayan — from the locality and recorded their arrest.

The police will produce the two before a local court later in the day.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 12:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button