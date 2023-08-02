Rajasthan: Staffer of Congress MLA accused of raping woman after promising her job

When her husband confronted Virendra on Sunday, he got beaten up, the woman said in the FIR.

Representative Images

Jaipur: A 43-year-old woman in Alwar has accused a staffer of Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa of raping her two years ago by promising her a job as an Anganwadi.

In a complaint registered at the Kerli Police Station on Monday, she also claimed that the accused Virendra, a friend of her husband, used to send her obscene and threatening messages.

When her husband confronted Virendra on Sunday, he got beaten up, the woman said in the FIR. She claimed that Virendra works as a personal assistant of Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa.

Police said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Virendra under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the matter was under investigation.

The MLA claimed that a scuffle had happened between his staff member and the woman and her husband but a case of rape has been registered.

“The rape case was registered after a scuffle,” the Congress legislator said, adding the accused works at his Alwar residence.

