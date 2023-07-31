Rajasthan: Two teen sisters gang-raped for 18 months, both pregnant

While the elder sister is seven-and-a-half months pregnant, the younger one is two-and-a-half due.

Representative Image

Jaipur: Two teenage sisters, who were allegedly raped by two co-workers of their father at a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Alwar district for 18 months, are pregnant, said police officials on Monday, July 31.

The girls’ father lodged a complaint on Friday in this regard. In the complaint, he alleged that his daughters, aged 15 and 13, were raped by two accused Sappi and Subhan.

The family came to know when the elder girl complained of abdominal pain and other health problems. Her parents took her to a doctor, who confirmed that she was seven-and-a-half months pregnant, the police said.

“As her parents asked her, the girl told them that Sappi and Subhan had raped her and said that they had raped her younger sister as well,” the police added.

The victim alleged that the accused had threatened them with dire consequences if they disclose the incident.

Superintendent of Police (Alwar) Anand Sharma said an FIR was registered on Friday and the girls’ medical examination has been conducted. The medical test confirmed that both girls are pregnant.

The younger victim is two-and-a-half months pregnant, the police said.

