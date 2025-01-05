Amid backlash, Ramesh Bidhuri clarifies remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections issued a clarification on Sunday, January 5, after getting into a soup over sexist remarks on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and stated that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings or sentiments.

He however rejected the Congress’s demands for apology, while trying to turn the tables on the opposition by stating that it was they who first needed to apologize for Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav’s comparison of Bihar’s roads to Hema Malini’s cheeks.

Defending his statement, Bidhuri pointed out that Lalu Yadav, who is now part of the INDIA bloc had made a similar comment about BJP leader Hema Malini years ago.

BJP anti-woman: Supriya Shrinate

Reacting to Bidhuri’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP, calling it an “anti-woman party” and labelling his comments as “shameful” and a reflection of an “ugly mindset.”

She demanded that the BJP leader issue an apology to Priyanka Gandhi.

The controversy erupted over Bidhuri’s recent comments about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, where he said he would make the “roads of the constituency as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks” if he won the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bidhuri has faced the opposition’s criticism for his controversial remarks, earlier also. In 2023, he made communal comments against former BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament, which led to widespread outrage from the Opposition. Though the remarks were later expunged, Bidhuri expressed regret over the incident.

The bitter verbal exchange between Congress and BJP over his fresh remarks highlights the heightened tensions as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Assembly elections.

Atishi Changed her father: Bidhuri

Meanwhile, Bidhuri made fresh misogynistic comments on Sunday, this time targeting AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Atishi Singh.

While speaking at an election rally, Ramesh Bidhuri, who is contesting against CM Atishi in the Kaljkaji constituency said “Atishi changed her father.”

Also Read Delhi emerging as global model for sustainable public transport: CM Atishi

He made his remark citing the AAP politician changing her name from “Atishi Marlena” to Atishi Singh” before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who had vowed on his children, to not join hands with the Congress party, has joined hands with the party by joining the INDIA Bloc.

(With inputs from IANS)