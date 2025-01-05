Watch: PM Modi’s teleprompter stops working in Delhi rally

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s teleprompter allegedly stopped working during his speech at a rally in Rohini on Sunday, January 5.

A video that went viral on social media shows the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader having to pause for a significantly longer time midway through his speech. During the moments, his video cut to show the people in the rally.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP’s rival in the Delhi Assembly elections, posted a video of the incident, claiming, “Like the BJP, Modi Ji’s teleprompter also failed in Delhi,” taking a dig at both the PM and his party.

दिल्ली में BJP की तरह मोदी जी का Teleprompter भी Fail हो गया…. pic.twitter.com/iqSsx0GZ4K — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 5, 2025

Welfare schemes won’t be shut if BJP wins in Delhi: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no welfare schemes will be shut if the BJP comes to power in Delhi urging people of the national capital to give the saffron party an opportunity.

Addressing a rally in the Rohini area, PM Modi dubbed the AAP government a “disaster” that had struck Delhi and asserted the BJP would usher in change.

“Only when this ‘aapda (disaster)’ is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development will come in,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the Centre had been developing highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, starting the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running big hospitals.

“However, the moment you step out of a Metro station, you can see potholed roads, overflowing sewers. Some areas are such that even auto and cab drivers refuse to ply due to long traffic jams,” he said.

“In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an ‘aapda (disaster)’! Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is reverberating in Delhi – ‘Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change),” PM Narendra Modi said.