Amid face-off, Shivakumar enjoys Karnataka Guv’s company at party

Bengaluru: Amid the face-off between the Karnataka government and the Governor’s office over consent for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress President and Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar was seen enjoying an engagement party while seated next to Thaawar Chand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The development has raised eyebrows as photos show Dy CM Shivakumar and Governor Gehlot in a jovial mood while seated together for the lunch hosted by Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh on the occasion of his son’s engagement.

Bhyrathi Suresh’s son Sanjay is set to tie the knot with senior BJP MLA, SR Vishwanath’s daughter Apoorva.

The video of the lunch also shows both conversing at the table. One of the photos shows Dy CM Shivakumar keenly observing something held by Governor Gehlot.

The Congress ministers present at the party were also seen in a good mood.

Significantly, on Tuesday Dy CM Shivakumar had given a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ call for an agitation on August 31 to pressurise Governor Gehlot to give sanction for prosecution in cases against BJP leaders pending before him.

The Congress has been protesting against the Governor for giving sanction for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

A Cabinet meeting had earlier advised the Governor to initiate action on four criminal cases which were investigated by the various departments, including the Lokayukta and SIT.

The Cabinet had sent a note advising the Governor to give sanction for prosecution in those cases.

The Congress had earlier staged a statewide protest against the Governor on August 19.

The statements by Congress leaders during the protest had triggered a major controversy.

The development is likely to trigger a debate in the state’s political corridors.

Dy CM Shivakumar was an aspirant for the CM’s post and the BJP has alleged that he is the one who had provided documents to it and complainants in the MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah.