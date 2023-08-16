Amid forecasts of heavy rainfall in Telangana, KCR’s visit to Medak postponed

Hyderabad: In light of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast predicting heavy rainfall in Telangana, the scheduled visit of chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to Medak district on August 19 has been postponed to August 23.

భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసే పరిస్థితులున్నాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ 'ఎల్లో అలెర్ట్’ జారీ చేసిన నేపథ్యంలో ఈ నెల 19న జరుప తలపెట్టిన సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ మెదక్ జిల్లా పర్యటన 23వ తేదీకి వాయిదా వేయడం జరిగింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 16, 2023

Earlier, the IMD Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for Telangana, forecasting rainfall across the state. The weather department forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Telangana on August 18 and 19, 2023.

During the current monsoon season, the state has experienced above-average rainfall. The state received an average of 582.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal level of 466.9 mm. Notably, the highest deviation of 65 percent was observed in Siddipet.

In Hyderabad, the cumulative rainfall for the current monsoon season has reached 450.1 mm, exceeding the average rainfall of 363.3 mm. The highest deviation of 49 percent was witnessed in the areas of Maredpally and Charminar.

Despite this year being an El Nino year, other districts in Telangana have also reported excess rainfall.