Amid heatwaves, Hyderabad zoo park makes special arrangements for animals

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoo Park is taking initiatives to protect animals from the heatwaves in Hyderabad.

With temperatures rising over the past week, the zoo authorities have amplified efforts to prevent heatstroke and dehydration among animals.

Arrangements at zoo park amid heatwaves in Hyderabad

The authorities have arranged sprinklers and small rain guns in all enclosures. They have also installed foggers in the reptile house, macaws enclosure, and all pheasantry and aviary areas in the zoo park.

They have covered all bird cages with thunga grass and provided shade nets to the duck pond area.

Tiger enjoying sprinkler.

Zookeeper sprinkling water.

Zookeeper taking care of tiger.

Seasonal fruits for animals

The authorities are providing summer seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and citrus varieties to all apes, monkeys, primates, birds and bears amid heatwaves in Hyderabad.

To avoid summer stress, animals are being given glucon-D, electrolyte powder, vitamin-C supplements, B-complex supplements and thermo-care liquid in their water.

Additionally, thunga grass has been provided on top of all animal houses.

The zoo park authorities are taking these steps to protect animals from the prevailing heatwaves in the city.