Amid HYDRA’s demolition drive, old paintings of Hyderabad lakes shared on X

Hyderabad: Amid an ongoing demolition drive conducted by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets monitoring agency (HYDRA) against illegal structures built in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones around lakes in the city, old paintings of these water bodies have been shared on social media.
Architect and heritage explorer Asif Ali Khan shared old paintings of lakes in the city by a European artist.
Paintings of Hyderabad Lakes in 1879
He shared the paintings of lakes from 1879 by T. Schmidtin. Below are the paintings of four lakes:
Here is a map of Hyderabad city from 1914, which shows the Musi river, lakes, ponds, nalas, etc.
HYDRA demolition drive in Hyderabad
Meanwhile, the agency continues its demolition drive in the city.
On Tuesday, the agency razed structures on over 20 guntas in survey number 462 of Ameenpur, Sangareddy district.
The encroachments were cleared despite opposition from the local municipal commissioner, Tummala Panduranga Reddy, who tried to stop the demolitions.