Amid HYDRA’s demolition drive, old paintings of Hyderabad lakes shared on X

Hyderabad: Amid an ongoing demolition drive conducted by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets monitoring agency (HYDRA) against illegal structures built in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones around lakes in the city, old paintings of these water bodies have been shared on social media.

Architect and heritage explorer Asif Ali Khan shared old paintings of lakes in the city by a European artist.

Paintings of Hyderabad Lakes in 1879

He shared the paintings of lakes from 1879 by T. Schmidtin. Below are the paintings of four lakes:

In backdrop the hillock on left is kaala pahad,presently Birla mandir is there,bottom right of hill the structures are Saifabad palace,got demolished & secratariat got constructed there,extreme right minarets is Khairtabad mosque,tree in middle is where Indian flag is. — Asif Ali Khan (@asifalikhan_1) September 4, 2024

'Saroornagar Lake' by artist T. Schmibtina 1879 , lake constructed in the year 1626.

On the right is Sultan Mohammed Quli's fort wall. pic.twitter.com/TMrJUAv56K — Asif Ali Khan (@asifalikhan_1) September 4, 2024

'Mir Alam Tank' by artist T. Schmibtina 1879 , tank was constructed in the year 1806 by Mir Alam prime minister during Nizam's rule. pic.twitter.com/DhDpIDHiCD — Asif Ali Khan (@asifalikhan_1) September 4, 2024

Here is a map of Hyderabad city from 1914, which shows the Musi river, lakes, ponds, nalas, etc.

Citizens and administration should understand & learn one thing

' All water bodies should be kept clean of pollution , do NOT dispose sewerage industrial waste , throwing garbage , plastic & debris , pollute with plastic. "

Only this will maintain the surviving lakes & nalas — Asif Ali Khan (@asifalikhan_1) September 4, 2024

HYDRA demolition drive in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the agency continues its demolition drive in the city.

On Tuesday, the agency razed structures on over 20 guntas in survey number 462 of Ameenpur, Sangareddy district.

Hyderabad: Continuing the demolition drive on illegal structures built in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones around several lakes across the city, structures in around 20 guntas were razed down by HYDRA in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district on Tuesday, September 3. pic.twitter.com/AHaGqOJIED — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 3, 2024

The encroachments were cleared despite opposition from the local municipal commissioner, Tummala Panduranga Reddy, who tried to stop the demolitions.