Amid Lalit Modi’s remarks, Sushmita Sen’s marriage plans resurface

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is making headlines for her personal life. The former Miss Universe has returned to the spotlight after IPL founder and her former partner Lalit Modi made fresh remarks about their past relationship.

In a recent interview, Lalit Modi defended Sushmita against the “gold digger” label that surfaced when they made their relationship public in 2022. “She’s not a gold digger; I am a diamond digger,” he said, drawing attention online and reigniting interest in their relationship.

Sushmita Sen’s wedding plans

Amid the renewed buzz, one of Sushmita’s old statements about marriage has resurfaced on social media. During an Instagram Live session last year, the actress responded to a fan’s question about her wedding plans and said she would love to get married, but only when she finds the right person. “I also want to get married. But one needs to find someone worth marrying. A relationship should first reach the heart. Marriage can happen after that,” she had said.

What Lalit Modi said

Lalit Modi also reflected on their relationship during his recent conversation, describing Sushmita as a “very special” person in his life. He revealed that distance eventually became a challenge, with her career based in India while he was living in London. Despite their breakup, Modi said he continues to have fond memories of their time together and remains a dear friend of the actress.

He also praised Sushmita for raising her daughters, Renee and Alisah, calling her an “amazing lady” and wishing her the very best.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi reportedly dated for a brief period before parting ways. While neither has spoken much about the breakup publicly, Modi has now revealed that distance played a major role in their separation.