Amid Middle East tensions, CM Revanth seeks safety for Telugus in Gulf

Hyderabad: Amid escalating geopolitical tensions after the United States and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the safety of Telugu people residing in Gulf countries.

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, the Chief Minister urged all Telugu-speaking people to remain vigilant and strictly follow the advisories issued by Indian diplomatic missions and local authorities. “The safety of people from Telangana is the government’s top priority,” the statement read.

Officials have been directed to maintain constant coordination with the Centre regarding the evolving situation.

On Saturday, February 28, a barrage of missiles hit Iran targeting hundreds of military and strategic sites, including air defence systems, missile launch facilities and bases linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Explosions were reported in Tehran and several major cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Karaj.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayotullah Syed Ali Khamenei was killed along with several other top commanders, including Khamenei’s security adviser Ali Shamkhani, Minister of Defence Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Armed Forces chief of staff General Abdolrahim Mousavi and IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour.

Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency announced the 86-year-old’s death early Sunday. Alireza Arafi was announced as the interim Ayatollah to the Supreme Council.

US President Donald Trump said it gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country.

Iran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai. Earlier Sunday, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever, targeting Israel and US bases.

Israel also continued its attacks on Iran with an enormous strike that targeted Tehran.