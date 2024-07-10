Manipur CM continues to defend PM Modi not visiting violence-hit state

Amid calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur by Opposition party leaders, chief minister N Biren Singh has credited the PM’s ‘constant efforts for peace’ in the state.

On Wednesday, July 10, when asked why the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur so far, CM Biren said, “PM Modi visiting Manipur or not is a different thing; but anything that we are doing here… all the rescue work, providing relief to people… everything is being done under the leadership of PM Modi ji. He is continuously connected to us.”

On July 8, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited several relief camps where people displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state have been taking shelter.

“The PM should have visited the state long ago. It is important that he visit Manipur. I request that he come to Manipur and try to understand what is happening here. People of Manipur, probably people of the entire country, want the PM to visit the state and listen to the victims’ woes. It will comfort the people. Congress is ready to support anything that would improve the situation,” the Raebareli MP stated at a press conference here.

It has been over a year since ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities tore Manipur with more than 200 killed and thousands displaced. While it was the third time Gandhi visited Manipur, the Prime Minister is yet to visit the state.

Currently, PM Modi is on a two-day tour to Russia and Austria.