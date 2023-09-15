Amid reports of health safety issues with iPhone 12, UAE issues statement

UAE confirmed that all mobile phones in the country have been approved after ensuring their compliance with technical standards.

Updated: 15th September 2023 7:34 pm IST
UAE authority issues statement on safety of mobile phones
Abu Dhabi: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, September 15, issued a statement confirming that mobile phones in the country are safe to use.

Although the TDRA did not specifically mention Apple’s iPhone 12, it is clear that the statement was issued after recent media reports highlighted health safety issues with the phone in France and other countries.

In the notice, the authority said, “In light of recent media reports regarding the safety of certain mobile phone models, TDRA wishes to emphasize that the approval process for mobile phones in the UAE adheres to the highest international security and safety standards, and takes into account electromagnetic radiation to guarantee the health and safety of users.”

“In this context, TDRA confirms that all mobile phones in the country have been approved after ensuring their compliance with technical standards.”

The authority issued the alert in three languages ​​- Arabic, English and Hindi.

