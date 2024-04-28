Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations

Bhagwat’s reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2024 12:33 pm IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.

Bhagwat’s reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.

MS Education Academy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2024 12:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button