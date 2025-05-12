Amid summer, TGPWU urges public to offer water to gig workers

The campaign, titled “Glass of Water,” aims to promote support for thousands of workers who continue to serve the public despite the extreme summer heat.

Published: 12th May 2025
Representational Image of water being filled in the glass
Hyderabad: With temperatures reaching a scorching 44 degrees Celsius, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Monday, May 12, launched a humanitarian initiative urging citizens to offer a glass of water to delivery workers, cab drivers, and home-based workers.

“Dear Customers, this summer, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius, please offer a glass of water to Delivery Boys, Cab drivers and Home-Based Workers. They brave the scorching heat to serve us, let’s show them kindness,” read a public appeal issued by the union on X.

