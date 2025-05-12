Amid summer, TGPWU urges public to offer water to gig workers

Hyderabad: With temperatures reaching a scorching 44 degrees Celsius, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Monday, May 12, launched a humanitarian initiative urging citizens to offer a glass of water to delivery workers, cab drivers, and home-based workers.

The campaign, titled “Glass of Water,” aims to promote support for thousands of workers who continue to serve the public despite the extreme summer heat.

“Dear Customers, this summer, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius, please offer a glass of water to Delivery Boys, Cab drivers and Home-Based Workers. They brave the scorching heat to serve us, let’s show them kindness,” read a public appeal issued by the union on X.