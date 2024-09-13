Amid tense situation in West Asia, Iranian envoy says ‘Iran is safe’; invites Indians

New Delhi: Amid tense situation in West Asia, Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi on Friday said the tension between his country and Israel is “not new”. He assured Indians and other tourists that “Iran is safe” to travel and urged them to explore the historic land of Persia.

In an interview to PTI on the sidelines of Iran Tourism Roadshow in Delhi, the envoy also expressed the hope that more direct flights can be set up between the two countries, as also by Indian carriers from between different cities of India and Iran.

Currently, there are two direct flights between Tehran and Delhi and one between the Iranian capital and Mumbai, he said.

Asked if the current tense situation in West Asia including the Iran-Israel hostility has cast a shadow on the flow of tourists in the country, Elahi said the situation has not changed, “but Indians and other tourists do not have any security problems” in Iran.

“The tension between Iran and Israel in not new, there have been tensions for a long time. So, it is not something new that will affect the situation in Iran… I assure Indian tourists, Indian friends and invite them to come to Iran, visit Iran.

“They should see by themselves that how much safe Iran is. And, it is beautiful and attractive,” Elahi told PTI Videos.

He emphasised that Iran has passed “imposed” wars and sanctions, in its journey as a nation.

Asked the status of India-Iran ties in the face of changing global dynamics, the envoy said, “The bilateral ties with India is not only good, but fantastic.”

India and authorities in India observed a day-long mourning when the then Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi had died, and condolences expressed is registered in the “national memory of Iran”. It is something unbelievable for Iran, and regarding the relations, “the supreme leader of Iran respects India, and I as an an ambassador of Iran also fully feel the respect of PM Modi and the government of India,” he added.

The government of India had declared one-day national mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Raisi who had tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

Elahi said at the strategic level, both countries have good mindset about each other, and at the operative level, there are “some difficulties”.

“We are in good relation with different structures of India to resolve these difficulties, we need some mechanism. Strategically, we see willingness on both the sides. We do not have any problems between the two countries.

“It is important. It is a strategic asset for both the countries. We have been together, we are now together, and we are now working to be in the future,” the ambassador said.

India and Persia, as Iran is historically known, are two ancient civilisations and have had ties in trade, culture and other sectors, going back to several centuries.

“Iran and India have a long-standing relation, and one aspect of our relation has been people-to-people relation and interactions. Unfortunately, Covid affected this relation. We organised this roadshow to reactivate and revive the good tourism cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

“We believe that India needs to know more about the current Iran and development of Iran, as also Iranians also need to know more about India and the development of India, and the capabilities of the cooperation,” the envoy added.

The event saw gathering of different stakeholders of tourism — travel agencies, airliners and officials from both the countries.

“They have opportunity to discuss different ways to promote tourism between the two countries. We recently have removed or resolved some concern of Indian, we have resolved the visa issue.

“Indians can enter Iran for two weeks without any visa, Indian passport holders are exempted from visa.

“Also, when they enter or depart Iran, their passport will not be stamped. So, they do not have concern regarding travelling or visiting other countries. This is an important issue,” Elahi said.

Another important issue is that the number of flights should be increased. Now, there are two direct flight between Delhi and Tehran, which take about three-and-a-half hours. Another flight between Tehran and Mumbai, which is about less than four hours. “But, we plan to increase the number of flights.”

“We have asked and approached Indian airline and trying to explain the capacity of the big market of Iran for Indian airlines. So, Indian carriers can be welcomed to set up direct flight not only from Delhi or Mumbai, but also Hyderabad, Bangalore, are good markets, and even Kashmir is good. Different cities of the two countries can be connected with direct flights, we welcome and we hope that Indian carriers can set up direct flights,” he said.

Asked what is the increased frequency of direct flights he is expecting, the envoy said, “We are expecting at least one flight per day, seven-day a week flights.”

Elahi said this event is just a beginning in the long-drawn aim of cooperation and Iran hopes that after this event will witness promotion and progress in tourism between the two countries, on both the sides.

“We are insisting not just to attract Indian tourists, we are also insisting to attract Iranian tourists to India… According to the latest statistics, in the last year, more than 13 million Iranians have travelled aborad, but the portion that went to India is just about 58,000.

“It is nothing, very low (in number). On the other hand, the number of Indians tourists going to Iran, the figure is huge. So, they can benefit from tourism cooperation. And, we hope that it is a good step,” he added.

Besides, Indians can not only buy good souvenirs from Iran but they can also do business with Iran during their visit to Iran, the envoy said.