Amit Shah advances his Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on March 12 is now set to visit the city on March 11 for a day-long trip.

The purpose of his visit is to attend a program organized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Hakimpet.

Apart from it, Amit Shah is expected to hold discussions with Telangana’s top BJP leaders on the political situation and review the party’s programs held so far. He will also discuss the programs that will be conducted in the upcoming days.

After the conclusion of his engagements in Hyderabad, Amit Shah will depart for Delhi on March 12.

Ahead of Hyderabad visit, Amit Shah conducted meeting with Telangana BJP leaders last month

BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to form the government in Telangana after the upcoming assembly polls. The saffron party’s hopes have increased, particularly after its outstanding performance in the GHMC elections.

Last month, a meeting was held at the residence of party National President J.P Nadda, under the leadership of Amit Shah, to discuss the party’s poll preparedness.

Telangana leaders including State president Sanjay Bandi, Arvind Dharmapuri, D.K. Aruna, BJP National General Secretary and Telangana state in charge Tarun Chugh, and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy were present in the meeting.

In order to strengthen its grassroots outreach, the party is running several programs, including Praja Gosha BJP Bharosa and Praja Sangram yatra.

As the Telangana assembly polls draw near, all eyes are on Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad and the BJP’s efforts to improve its performance in the elections.

Telangana Assembly polls 2023

Assembly elections for 119 seats in Telangana are scheduled for later this year. In the previous assembly elections, the main parties were TRS, INC, and BJP.

In the polls, TRS (now BRS) won 88 seats out of 119, increased its seat share by 25, and formed the government. INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM won seven seats.

BJP won only one seat, with its seat share declining from five to one. Raja Singh was the only candidate to win from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.