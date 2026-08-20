Amit Shah chairs 31st meeting of Southern Zonal Council

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay felicitated Shah on the occasion.

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Amit Shah chairs 31st meeting of Southern Zonal Council
Chengalpattu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, centre, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, left, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, right, during the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) at Mahabalipuram, in Chengalpattu district, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: The 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council commenced at Kovalam near here on Thursday, August 20, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the chair.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay felicitated Shah on the occasion.

The meeting of the chief ministers of southern states will deliberate important inter-state and national issues at a seaside resort in the city’s outskirts.

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Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief ministers of Keralam and Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan, respectively, are taking part in the deliberations.

Southern Zonal Council

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The council serves as an excellent forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and the member States/Union Territories, the Union Government said.

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River water sharing issues between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Keralam are among the ongoing disputes.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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