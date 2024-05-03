Amit Shah doctored video case: 5 Telangana Congress members get bail

Hyderabad: Five members of the Telangana Congress’ social media team were granted bail by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACCM), Nampally on Friday, May 3, in the case of circulating a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech in Siddipet.

They were recently arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police in the case of circulating a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The five accused persons, Pendyala Vamshi Krishna (prime accused- A1), Manne Sathish, Pettam Naveen, Asma Tasleem and Koya Geetha were circulating the morphed video of the speech delivered by Amit Shah, during his election campaign and public meeting at Siddipet, the police said in a press release.

The case was registered under sections 469 (forgery), 505(1)C (provoking disturbances),171 G (publishing false statements with the intent to affect the result of an election), 502(2) (sale or circulation of any printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) IPC and section 125 RP Act 1951 (undue influence) and investigated into.

The police said that Pendyala Vamshi Krishna received a morphed video of the speech on WhatsApp and he uploaded the morphed video on the “@INCTelangana” X handle and shared it in various WhatsApp groups.

“The other accused saw the video and further shared it with their individual X handles. When notified by X about sensitive content, they deleted it. Thus they violated the Model Code of Conduct,” they further said.

Along with arresting the accused, the police also seized 5 mobile phones, one I Ball slide tablet, 2 ACER laptops and 2- CPUs.

The accused were granted bail by the court on the condition of submitting two sureties worth Rs 10000 and to give attendance before the Investigative Officer on Monday and Friday till further orders.