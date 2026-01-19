Amit Shah hails NDRF as ‘pillar of trust’ on Raising Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended best wishes to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on their Raising Day and hailed their role in becoming a pillar of trust that India can rely on during times of natural calamities, praising their contribution in realising the Centre’s resolve to build a disaster-resilient India.

Shah took to X to extend his greetings to the force, and said, “Warm greetings to the personnel of NDRF on Raising Day. Through its significant role in realising the Modi govt’s resolve to build a disaster-resilient India, the NDRF has today become the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities. Salute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others.”

Every year on January 19, India observes NDRF Raising Day, commemorating the anniversary of the formation of the National Disaster Response Force. Established in 2006 under the Disaster Management Act, the NDRF has remained at the forefront of disaster management in the country, carrying out thousands of rescue, relief and evacuation operations across India.

The NDRF currently comprises 16 battalions of specialised disaster response personnel, strategically deployed at 68 locations nationwide. These locations are selected based on vulnerability assessments and overall threat levels identified by the agency.

The presence of these base camps enables the force to reach disaster-hit areas and affected communities swiftly and efficiently. The origins of the NDRF can be traced back to a series of devastating natural disasters that India faced between 1990 and 2004. Recognising the need for a dedicated and professional disaster response mechanism, the government enacted the Disaster Management Act on December 26, 2005.

Subsequently, the National Disaster Response Force was formally constituted on January 19, 2006. The NDRF’s motto, ‘Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra’, reflects its commitment to providing sustained disaster response services under all circumstances. Over the years, the force has lived up to this motto through its courage, discipline and dedication.

Raising Day serves to honour the bravery and selfless service of NDRF personnel who risk their lives to save others during emergencies. The occasion also helps raise public awareness about the critical role played by the force and its achievements in disaster management. Over time, the NDRF has grown significantly in terms of training, expertise and resources to handle a wide range of natural and man-made disasters.

With 1,149 personnel across its 16 battalions, the force is equipped to respond to chemical, biological and radiological emergencies as well. So far, the NDRF has conducted more than 12,000 rescue and relief operations and has saved over 1.58 lakh lives during disasters, reaffirming its status as a dependable guardian in times of crisis.