Amit Shah hoists tricolour atop residence

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday hoisted the national flag atop his residence here as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and said it was an occasion to remember the heroes who sacrificed everything for the country’s independence.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched two years ago following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hoisting the national flag at citizens’ homes and uploading their selfies at a government website.

“Under Modi ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign the whole country is becoming tricoloured. Today, by hoisting the tricolour at my residence in New Delhi, I remembered the heroes who sacrificed everything for the country’s independence. The tricolour will continue to flutter for eternity as a symbol of unity, loyalty and pride of crores of countrymen,” Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

मोदी जी के #HarGharTiranga अभियान के अंतर्गत पूरा देश तिरंगामय हो रहा है।



आज नई दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास पर तिरंगा लहरा कर देश की आजादी के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले नायकों को याद किया।



तिरंगा करोड़ों देशवासियों की एकता, निष्ठा व गौरव का प्रतीक बन अनंत काल तक लहराता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/bOyzPOhymJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2024

The home minister last week asked everyone to actively disseminate the message of independence to every nook and corner of the country as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.